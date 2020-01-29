Pre-Disaster Mitigation meeting planned

When disaster strikes, Potter County Emergency Manager Cheryl Sautner wants the area to be ahead of it. Because of this, she is seeking input to help the county and its communities be part of the Pre-Disaster Mitigation (PDM) program.

Every five years a series of meetings are held in Potter County to implement a pre-disaster natural hazard mitigation program. With the help of the Northeast Council of Governments (NECOG), a plan is put in place with a goal of reducing risk to the people and property while reducing reliance on federal funding for any disasters that could happen in the future. Planning and project grants are awarded through the PDM. “It’s an emergency plan that we need to have in place,” said Sautner, “in the hopes it will never be used.”

The PDM is required by FEMA in order for local governments to be prepared with the help of grant funding in advance of natural disasters. The meeting is open to anyone interested in providing input for the plan. The PDM is a five year plan, and Sautner said that any town in Potter County that wants to apply for something they need done should attend to see if their community project would fit the criteria. The projects might range from help with an emergency building for tornado safety to repairing a sewer line issue.

The meetings are required in order for funding to be available to local projects, and the grants are awarded on a 75/25 percent match. People who attend the meeting can have mileage and time put toward the matching funds to assist their communities.

Representatives from Gettysburg, Hoven, Lebanon, and Tolstoy town boards and councils are needed in order for them to be considered for project funding, but it is not necessary to be a board member to attend the meeting. “If people want to come and see what it’s all about, they are welcome to attend,” said Sautner.

The PDM is set for Thursday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. at the Gettysburg Fire Hall. Representatives from NECOG will be there to explain more and answer questions, along with the Potter County Emergency Manager. The meeting will focus on the process explanation for the suggestions offered by the public and community officials.

If the timing of the meeting is an issue or you have questions, please contact Sautner at the Potter County Sheriff Department at 605-765-9405.