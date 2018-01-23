President Teddy Roosevelt visits Gettysburg on Monday, Jan. 29

The Dakota Sunset Museum in Gettysburg will host a visit from President Teddy Roosevelt on Monday evening.

Although his appearance would lead guests to think it is really a step back in time with the President, it is actually a presentation from impersonator Arch Ellwein re-enacting Teddy Roosevelt for the Gettysburg community on Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Teddy Roosevelt was the 26th President of the United States, an American statesman, author, explorer, soldier, naturalist, and reformer. He wrote 35 books and has been the subject of numerous others. He was asthmatic, near-sighted, and clumsy, yet overcame many obstacles to become the President of the United States.

The program is free to the public and made possible by the SD Humanities Council. Refreshments and dessert will be provided by museum staff.