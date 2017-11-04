Prime Time Trio performance 7:30 Friday night at Legion

The High Plains Concert Series has a fun Friday night planned this week.

On Nov. 3 at 7:30 p.m., the Legion Community Building will be the site for the next performance in this year’s series with entertainment by the Prime Time Trio.

Featuring pianist Bobby Van Deusen, the Prime Time Trio is completed by bass player Steve Pikal and drummer Tony Martin.

Van Deusen has been playing piano since he was eight years old, winning a young musician’s competition at age 11. He started playing classical music, but evolved to include more contemporary music in his repertoire. By the 1980s he was on the road with Sammy Davis, Jr. He has been playing with the Barbary Coast Dixieland Show Band and touring with a number of groups, playing a variety of music including The Pink Panther, Shine on Harvest Moon, and Fiddler on the Roof, along with movie favorites and songs by the Beatles.

The program is brought to Gettysburg through the High Plains Concert Series. Concert series memberships will be sold at the door, and a concert special will also be available to non-members with a one-time admission price for this show only.

-Molly McRoberts