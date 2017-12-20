Mrs. Wendy Smith has been named the Region Five Principal of the Year. She has served as principal at Gettysburg for the past eight years and prior to that she taught in the school district since 1993. She was selected by principals in the region, which includes the schools of Dupree, Mobridge, McLaughlin, Selby, and McIntosh. She is now eligible to apply for the honor at the state level. Mrs. Smith is pictured with the newest addition to the Smith family, an eight week old golden retriever pup named Miss Karly Kay.