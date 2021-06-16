Property sale issued by Potter County Treasurer

NOTICE OF TAKING

TAX DEED BY COUNTY

Certificate Number 26 of 2018

Legal Description

Lots 14, 15, 16, 17, & 18, Block 6, Original Addition to the Town of Lebanon, Potter County, South Dakota, to-wit:

To Dustin J. Lower and Megan Lower, the owners of record, and the persons in whose names the aforementioned property is taxed; and to Jared A. Lower, who has a mortgage on said property.

You are hereby notified that, because of unpaid taxes to the County Treasurer of Potter County, South Dakota, a certificate of sale was issued on the aforesaid real property by the County Treasurer of Potter County, South Dakota, who is now the lawful owner thereof.

The right of redemption will expire and deed for said property will be made upon expiration of sixty days from completed service of notices.

Dated this 9th day of June, 2021.

Jeanie Lagan

Potter County Treasurer

-061721-062421