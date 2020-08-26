RESOLUTION PC 2020-21

ADOPTION OF PROVISIONAL BUDGET FOR POTTER COUNTY, SOUTH DAKOTA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That the Board of County Commissioners of Potter County, will meet in the Courthouse at Gettysburg, South Dakota on TUESDAY, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for the purpose of considering the forgoing Provisional Budget for the year 2021 and the various items, schedules, amounts and appropriations set forth therein and as many days thereafter as is deemed Provisional budget hearing is Sept. 1 necessary until the final adoption of the budget on or before the 30th day of September 2020. At such time any interested person may appear either in person or by a representative and will be given an opportunity for a full and complete discussion of all purposes, objectives, items, schedules, appropriations, estimates, amounts and matters set forth and contained in the

Provisional Budget.

Shawna Shaw, Potter County Auditor

Gettysburg, South Dakota

