Public hearing for liquor licenses

Notice of Public Hearing
PUBLIC HEARING ON
APPLICATIONS FOR SALE OF
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
FOR 2021-2022
Notice is hereby given that the Common Cuncil in and for the City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, on the 2nd day of August, 2021, at the hour of 7:00 o’clock p.m. at the City Finance Office in said City of Gettysburg, will meet in regular session to consider the following applications for a Retail (on-sale) Liquor license to operate within the City of Gettysburg for the 2021-2022 licensing period, which has been presented to the governing body and filed in the City Finance Office:
City of Gettysburg/Liberty Lanes
(Bret Bauer) – 107 N Exene Street
• Retail (on-sale) Liquor
City of Gettysburg/Kaylei’s Liquor Store
& More – 105 E. Commercial Avenue
• Retail (on-sale) Liquor
Notice is further given that any person, persons, or their attorney may appear at said scheduled public hearing and present objections to any or all of the above applicants, if any objections there by.
By Order of the City Council
Sheila Schatz, Finance Officer
Published: July 22, 2021
Published once at the total approximate cost of $13.78.
-072221
