Pushing her button… Fourth grader Faith Goebel stood still as a statue as she waited for her daddy, Jeff, to push her button and bring her to life as part of the wax museum on Thursday, Oct. 26. Students in Mrs. Jamie Cronin’s class at Gettysburg elementary presented famous characters throughout South Dakota’s history as part of the annual event. Faith played the part of the actress Catherine Bach, who was best known for her role as Daisy Duke on the TV show, Dukes of Hazard. She gave some interesting facts about her life, including that her legs were once insured for $1 million.