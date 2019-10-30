Putt it all on the line

There were games for all ages and skill levels at the annual Gettysburg In Action harvest carnival on Saturday, Oct. 26. Third grader Zandin Holzwarth (Mary Beth Holzwarth/Cody Holzwarth) tried his skills on the putting green while his friends Eli Phillips (Trey and LaDonna) and Taytin Pope (Allen Pope/Mikelyn Westphal) wait their turn to give it a try. Second grader Jude Holzwarth (Harley Flad/Jamie Holzwarth) checks out the prizes after playing the game. There were 115 youngsters who dressed up in their Halloween costumes to take in the day organized by the GIA.
