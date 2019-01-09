Quilt of Valor presentation…

U.S. Air Force Major Ryan Van Bockel was presented a Quilt of Valor by Joane Beringer and Sue Worth of the American Legion Auxiliary. He is the son of Neil and Sue Van Bockel of Eden Prairie, MN, and grandson of Alita Buechler of Gettysburg. He is currently stationed at Wichita Falls, TX where he is training new pilots. He was stationed overseas in both South Korea and England, and is married and the father of two children. He was presented the quilt while home to celebrate the life of his late grandmother, Lucy Van Bockel.