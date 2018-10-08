Rae Engen Huenergardt

Rae Huenergardt, 77, of Amarillo, TX died Sept. 11, 2018. A service was held Sept. 14 in LaGrone Blackburn Shaw Martin Road Chapel with burial in Llano Cemetery East.

Rae Agnes Engen Huenergardt was born May 6, 1941 in Thief River Falls, MN. She moved with her family to Onida, SD and graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1959. She attended Stewart Beauty College in Sioux Falls, and started her practice in Cosmetology in Gettysburg.

She married Harold in 1984 and started H&R Woodworks.

Rae is survived by her son Terry (Nan) Richards, and their children.