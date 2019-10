The Gettysburg VFW Post 8530 is working to bring the National Decorated Veterans Pheasant Hunt to Potter County again this year, and readers can help. The VFW is raising funds for the event by raffling a 17 ca. Henry rifle. The drawing will be held at the Veterans Day Program on Nov. 11.

If you would like to help donated to the hunt by purchasing raffle tickets, contact Butch Anderson at 605-769-1009, Lonny Potts at 605-769-0385, or any VFW member.