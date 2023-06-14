Rake up for the big event

Allen Pope worked last week to clean up the entrance to the city park. He and the entire city crew have been working to get things in order to help Gettysburg celebrate its 140th birthday party next weekend, along with volunteers who are working across town to help beautify the city. The park will be the site of the annual Dakota Kruzers car show on Saturday, June 24, with a vendor show, Barry’s Bouncers for the kids, and camping for out-of-town guests. Watch next week’s News for celebration details.