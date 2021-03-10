March 23, 1951 - Feb. 24, 2021

Randy Rae Tobin, age 69, of Kempner, Texas died Feb. 24, 2021. He was born March 23, 1951 in Gettysburg, SD to parents Leland DeVere and Dorathy Tobin. He graduated from GHS in 1969.

Randy served honorably for 21 years in the United States Army until his retirement in 1990. He was an armor crewman and worked on tanks and served in the Vietnam War where he received the Bronze Star, Cross of Gallantry, and Legion of Merit. He was part of the M1 Abrams test crew.

Randy achieved his Associates Degree from DeVry University in Irving, Texas. He continued working as an electronic technician on tanks by working for Premier Professional Services.

In 1970, Randy married his wife Penny, on Friday the 13th of November.

Randy is survived by his wife, Penny Tobin, brothers Ronald, Rodney, Robert; sons Rory and Jody, daughter in law Nanette, and 7 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ralph.

A funeral service for Randy will be held Wednesday, March 10 at 12 p.m. at Kempner United Methodist Church. Following the funeral service will be a graveside service with military honors at 2 p.m. at Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, 11463 State Highway 195, Killeen, Texas 76542.

Memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.crawfordbowerscopperascove.com