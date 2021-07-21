Rausch appointed school board president

July 12, 2021

The Gettysburg Board of Education held their regular meeting on the above date in the chorus room. Present were the following: Mark Schatz, Paul Kellogg, Kyle Kusser, Andy Mikkelsen, Chad Rausch and Daryn Zeigler. Absent: Brian Robbennolt. Also present were Chip Sundberg, Wendy Smith, Barb Everson, Kelsey Fischer, Craig Smith, Caylee Sorum and Kelli Nagel.

At 7:00 p.m. a public hearing on the Proposed Budget for the 2021-2022 school year was held.

At 7:30 p.m,, Board Vice-President Mark Schatz called the meeting to order. The meeting opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Public Input: None

Motion by Rausch, second by Kellogg to approve the agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Mikkelsen to approve the following consent agenda: approve the minutes of the June 14, 2021 regular board meeting and the June 28, 2021 special board meeting; approve the financial reports; and approve the June 30, 2021 claims. Motion carried.

June 30, 2021 Claims

In order of: VENDOR, AMOUNT

and DESCRIPTION:

GENERAL FUND:

BSN SPORTS LLC – 2,127.39 – Athletic supplies

DEAN’S REPAIR – 89.1 – Svc passenger van

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. – 181.27 – Printer/copier supplies

GAS’N GOODIES – 1,016.11 – School vehicle gas

HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT INC – 240.00 – June svcs

HOVEN MEDIA, INC. – 117.60 – Fiscal & AD adv

INNOVATIVE OFFICE SOLUTIONS, LLC – 59.55 – Fiscal supplies

JOSTENS, INC. – 13.80 – Grad diploma

MID-AMERICAN RESEARCH CHEM COR – 123.07 – Cust/carpet defoamer

MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES – 3,750.02 – Electricity/gas

POTTER COUNTY NEWS – 397.87 – Printing/advertising

QUALITY INN & SUITES – 564.00 – Lodging/State Golf

SCHLACHTER LUMBER – 76.36 – Bus barn elec.

TRUE VALUE HARDWARE – 15.48 – AD supplies

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND:

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. – 496.71 – Printer/copier leases

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND:

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS INC. – 30.92 – Printer leases & copy chgs

Motion by Rausch, second by Kusser to adjourn to Executive Session for Legal, SDCL 1-25-2-3 at 7:22 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board Vice-President Schatz declared the Board out of Executive Session at 7:49 p.m.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Zeigler to have Attorney Craig Smith send a final demand claim to the bonding company for the school construction project. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

The billing from Enterprise Sales for the work on the roof was sent to the insurance company. The new gym floor is being worked on currently. Mr. Sundberg is waiting to hear from G&R regard the pipes.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Rausch to approve the following cash transfer:

Transfer $40,000 from Capital Outlay fund to General fund and to approve the following budget supplements:

Bond Redemption 32 5000 611 Principal on Bond $599.50 with funds coming from revenue received

Lunch Fund 51 2569 399 002 FFV Purchased Services $4730.34 with funds coming from revenue received.

ICU 53 1131 111 Certified Salaries $3325.00 with funds coming from reserves 53 1131 210.

FICA $254.35 with funds coming from reserves 53 1131 220

Retirement $199.50 with funds coming from reserves.

All present voted aye. Motion carried.

The Back to School Plan was discussed.

Motion by Rausch, second by Mikkelsen to approve a contract for Shane Wager for tech services for the 2021-22 school year for $25,584.00. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Thanks to Board Member Brian Robbennolt for his years of service to the Gettysburg School students and staff.

Motion by Kellogg, second by Kusser to adjourn the meeting at 8:22 p.m.. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Mark Schatz, Board Vice-President

Business Manager Barb Everson called the meeting to order at 8:30 p.m. The first item of business was administering the Oath of Office to board members Daryn Zeigler and Kelsey Fischer for 3 year terms.

Business Manager Everson called for nominations for Board President. Zeigler nominated Chad Rausch for Board President. Mikkelsen seconded the motion. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Zeigler for nominations to cease. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Rausch then called for nominations for Board Vice-President. Schatz nominated Daryn Zeigler for Board Vice-President. Mikkelsen seconded the motion. All present voted aye. Motion carried. Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg for nominations to cease. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kusser, second by Schatz to approve the agenda with the following addition: add Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to approve the following consent agenda. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

a. July Claims

In order of: VENDOR, AMOUNT

and DESCRIPTION

GENERAL FUND:

ASB WORKERS’ COMPENSATION FUND – 8,450.00 – worker’s comp insurance

ASSOCIATED SCHOOL BOARDS OF SD – 909.30 – Board/2021-22 dues

BAN-KOE SYSTEMS, INC. – 2,750.00 – Annual fire alarm system inspection fee

CNA SURETY DIRECT BILL – 105.00 Fiscal surety bond

ELITE BUSINESS SYSTEMS – 345.00 – Thermal camera lease

GOLDEN WEST TECHNOLOGIES – 400.00 – Monthly networking svcs

HUB INTERNATIONAL MOUNTAIN STATES – 40,095.00 – Property/liability/auto insurance

PEOPLEKEYS/IML – 3,600.00 – Staff inservice training

rSCHOOLTODAY – 300.00 – AD/activity scheduling software

SASD – 1,506.00 – Princ/Supt/Bus Mgr dues

SCHOOL SPECIALTY INC – 657.88 – Elem supplies

SDACTE – 490.00 – FACS/CTE conf regis/dues

SHI INTERNATIONAL CORP – 1,956.60 – 2021-22 Windows licenses

TECHNOLOGY/INNOVATIONS IN EDU – 1,000.00 – 2021-22 membership dues

WAGER, SHANE – 2,132.00 – July tech svcs

CAPITAL OUTLAY FUND:

SOFTWARE UNLIMITED, INC – 4,495.00 – Fiscal/accting software fee

WORDWARE, INC. – 1,512.00 – Lunch software fee

SPECIAL EDUCATION FUND:

ASB WORKERS’ COMPENSATION FUND – 1,837.00 – Worker’s comp insurance

CRISIS PREVENTION INSTITUTE – 3,699.00 – SpEd/NCI workshop fee

b. Appoint Business Manager Barb Everson as Secretary to Board

c. Designate Bank of the West and Great Western Banks as Official Depositories

d. Designate Potter County News as the official newspaper

e. Set 7:30 p.m. in the conference room or chorus room on the 2nd Monday of the month as the time and place for school board meetings. The Board affirms their authority to reschedule a regular meeting or call a special meeting.

f. Set Board Compensation at $0. Mileage will be paid to board members attending board meetings if they live out of town. Board members attending overnight meetings will be reimbursed meals and lodging.

g. Adopt Board Policy Manual

h. Appoint Mr. Sundberg as Administrator for Lunch Fund, 504/Title/REAP programs, FSA Programs and Attendance Officer

i. Appoint Business Manager Everson as administrator of Custodial(Trust and Agency) Funds

j. Appoint Wendy Smith to sign FSA documents

k.Authorize Business Manager to borrow among funds, if necessary for cash flow; also pay bills between board meetings to obtain discounts, avoid penalties and pay athletic officials; approve $5000 to be kept in the Imprest Fund to pay bills between board meetings.

l. Approve Special Ed Comprehensive Plan

m.Approve Crisis Plan

n. Approve School Improvement Plan

Motion by Kellogg, second by Kusser to approve conflict of interest disclosures from Mark Schatz and Andy Mikkelsen. All present voted aye. Motion carried. (Schatz and Mikkelsen abstained)

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Schatz to approve the following committees:

Buildings & Grounds–Mikkelsen and Schatz

Policy—Zeigler & Rausch

Transportation—Kusser & Kellogg

Calendar—Zeigler & Kusser

Negotiations—Rausch & Kellogg

Sports Coop—Fischer, Schatz & Mikkelsen

All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Kusser, second by Schatz to publish salaries for the 2021-22 school year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Administration: Duane(Chip) Sundberg—90,957.80, Wendy Smith—70,370.89, Barbara Everson—56,166.16

Certified

Trisha Ahlemeier–43,244.85, Alexis Aspelin–40,197.00 Activity 1,486.92, Jay Berglund—43,832.70, Concessions 3,572.19, Emily Bicek—40,187.00, Cristina Bieber—46,121.70, Valerie Dahlquist—43,116.71, Nina DeRouchey—43,102.03, Jamie Dupris—40,334.85, Kim Goebel—46,560.94 Activity 1,284.38, Kirsten Hansen—43,061.18, Tricia Heien—43,172.25 Activity 3,933.43, Kathryn Larson—46,359.03, Mercedes Lemke—41,235.37, Summer 5,213.78 Activity 2,087.12, Aliesha McCarthy–40,229.63 Activity 3,572.19, Kelli Nagel–45,036.96 Activity 2,849.73, Blair Robbennolt—40,229.63, Walker Rose—41,450.96 Activity 2,849.73, Christine Saltsman—45,988.09 Activity 312.00, Keith Scott—23,787.13 Activity 5,699.46, Sally Simon—45,394.23, Katrina Smith—40,287.00 Activity 2,087.13, Vernon Smith—47,000.50 Activity 6,783.16 AD 7,911.75, Caylee Sorum—44,943.33 Activity 2,970.14, Andrew Tuttle–42,839.01 Activity 5,173.67, Loralyn Weidlich 43,833.28, Julie Williams—52,186,68

Classified:

Josh Cordell–16.00/hr 24.00/hr OT, Nicole Cordell—13.00/hr 19.50/hr OT, Jamie Cronin—Activity 7,505.63, Bryce Hall—Activity 3,933.43, April Hobert—Activity 2,087.13, Jason Johnson—13.00/hr, Damion Johnson-Horn—9.45/hr, Jessica Larson—Activity 5,173.67, Cheryl Nadgwick–$14.09/hr, Dave Otten—14.12 route bus driver, Vanessa Phillips—15.63/hr, Wendy Rausch—Activity 2,087.13, Keith Scott—14.12/hr Route bus driver, 14.60/hr activity driver, 9.45/hr activity layover, Marilyn Scott—14.56/hr, Summer 13.00/hr, 14.12/hr Route bus driver, Nadine Simon—14.09/hr, Nancy Smith—15.79/hr, LaNae Spargur—Activity 2,849.73, Emily Strang—14.75/hr.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Kellogg to set the following prices:

Lunch–Adults $4.10 Middle School/HS $3.60 Elementary $3.00

Breakfast–Adults $2.50 Students $2.25

Enrolled students K-12 will eat lunch and breakfast for free this school year. Extra milk/juice and seconds will still be charged items.

Extra Milk/Juice–50 cents

Lunch seconds share with students 75 cents each

Breakfast seconds—$1.00

Athletic Events–Students $3.00 Adults $5.00 Doubleheaders Students $4.00 Adults $6.00

Football Parking– $35 per season, includes playoff games

Activity Tickets–Grades 1-6 $15.00 7-12 $25.00 Adults $35.00

Golden Battler Card—free to 65 years and older

Substitute Teachers–$80.00 Non-certified $100 Certified and lapsed certification, $15 more per day for long-term sub

$10 more per day if not long-term sub after 40 days of subbing

All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to set mileage rates at .42/mile with .23/mile being paid if a school vehicle is available and the employee chooses to drive their own vehicle. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Mikkelsen, second by Zeigler to have Logan Electric for the electrical rotation this year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

There were 2 bids for the 59 passenger bus. Harlow’s Bus Sales bid $85,500 and Forman Sales bid $89,650. Motion by Schatz, second by Kellogg to accept the bid from Harlow’s Bus Sales. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Schatz, second by Mikkelsen to approve the elementary handbook. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Motion by Zeigler, second by Schatz to approve the Resolution authorizing conversion of refunding bonds from taxable to tax-exempt. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Business Manager Everson updated the Board on banking issues. She is working on end of the fiscal year grant programs and getting all the supplies ordered for next school year.

Mrs. Wendy Smith reported that National FFA is in person this year. Our Homecoming is scheduled for September 24, 2021.

Superintendent Sundberg discussed the communication training the staff will be participating in. School board training with ASBSD will be on July 14th at 5:30 p.m. August 5-6 is the Joint Convention in Sioux Falls.

Motion by Schatz, second by Mikkelsen to adjourn for Executive Session for Personnel, SDCL 1-25-2-1 at 9:05 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Board President Rausch declared the Board back in session at 9:55 p.m.

Motion by Schatz, second by Mikkelsen to increase the SPED para-professional salaries an additional 50 cent per hour raise for next school year and to hire new paraprofessionals at $13/hr with a $1000 sign on bonus and to hire a school secretary at $14/hr with a $1000 sign on bonus. The sign on bonuses would be paid in December and at the end of the school year and also to carryover last year’s unused vacation days for Chip Sundberg and Barb Everson to this year. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

The regular school board meeting is scheduled for August 9, 2021 at 7:30 p.m..

Motion by Schatz, second by Zeigler to adjourn the meeting at 9:58 p.m. All present voted aye. Motion carried.

Barbara Everson, Business Manager

Chad Rausch, Board President

Published once at the total approximate cost of $158.57.

-072221