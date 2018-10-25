Rausch named SD Ag Woman of the Year

A Gettysburg woman was honored during the South Dakota Women in Agriculture’s 2018 conference in Deadwood.

Kris Raush was named the South Dakota Ag Woman of the Year during an awards program on Oct. 11. Also honored was Darian Roghair, of Okaton, SD, who was named the 2018 South Dakota Young Gun of Ag.

Rausch’s award is presented to a woman from South Dakota who is making her living in agriculture and sharing her love of the industry with future generations. She and her husband Bob farm along with their sons and families. Rausch is involved in the day-to-day operations of their multi-generational farm through all seasons. She has also been involved in many agricultural organizations from South Dakota Extension and South Dakota Farm Bureau, to Medicine Rock Cattlewomen and the South Dakota Soil Health Coalition. And she continues to learn and share her knowledge of agriculture with others.

The South Dakota Women in Agriculture’s 2018 rural women’s conference wrapped up for its sixteenth year after two days at The Lodge at Deadwood. A near record crowd attended to learn about current agricultural topics including updates on the Farm Bill, developing a personal brand, and basics in livestock handling. Conference goers also enjoyed hands-on activities, shopping locally owned vendor booths, and networking.

Women who are involved in the agriculture industry across the region, or those who just want to know more about agriculture, are invited to attend the annual conference. The 2019 dates are set for Oct. 10-11 at The Lodge, at Deadwood. Details will be posted on the South Dakota Women in Ag Facebook page and online at www.SouthDakotaWomeninAg.com.

-from SD Women in Ag press release