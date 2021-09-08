Dec. 17, 1929 - Aug. 3, 2021

Ray Hartman, 91, of Pierre, died Aug. 3, 2021. A memorial celebration will be held at 2 p.m., Sept. 9 at Feigum Funeral Home.

Ray was born Dec. 17, 1929 west of Gettysburg, SD to Fred and Ethel (Neyhart) Hartman. He attended school in Gettysburg graduating in Brookings, in 1948. He received a two-year degree at SDSU and graduated from the Dunwoody Baking Institution in 1951.

Ray married Maxine Glenna on Oct. 23, 1951, in Minneapolis. Ray and his wife owned and operated bakerys in Dassel, MN, Gettysburg, SD and Pierre, SD until 1968. He owned and operated the Donut Shop in Pierre until 2000. He was a city commissioner and a member of Lutheran Memorial Church and Pierre Senior Center.

Survivors are his wife, Maxine; son, Alan J. Hartman; and two grandchildren.