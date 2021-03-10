Raymond Earl Stucke

Earl Stucke, a pastor at United Methodist churches across South Dakota for decades, died Feb. 25, 2021, in Rapid City with family at his side. He was 91.

Earl was born to Joseph Stucke and Phebe Sloat Stucke on April 21, 1929, in Gettysburg, SD. His boyhood was spent on a farm near his homesteading grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

His brother, Lloyd, was born in 1933.

The whole family was caught up in the Great Depression, but they survived in the loving care of family and friends, including those within the Gettysburg Methodist Church. Earl graduated from Gettysburg High School as valedictorian in 1947.

In 1951 he graduated from South Dakota State College, where he met Grace Hay of Lake Preston. They married in December 1953 after Earl returned from the Korean conflict where he served as a Navy officer aboard the heavy cruiser USS Los Angeles.

The couple returned to farm in Gettysburg and started a family.

Earl left for seminary several years later and in 1963 began his ministry as a United Methodist pastor at churches throughout South Dakota. Earl loved his congregations and remained interested in the state’s farming heritage.

Earl and Grace retired to Rapid City in 1994.

He has been blessed by his marriage to Grace and their five children and their spouses, Janet and Rob Young of Rapid City; Karen and John Stucke-Jungemann of Tempe, Ariz.; Kathy and Mike Torgerson of Rapid City; David and Bea Stucke of Rapid City; and John and Lorie Stucke of Spokane, Wash. He has nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Earl shared a special bond with surviving brother Lloyd and his wife Dar of Mesa, Ariz.

Earl’s family could not have asked for a better role model, mentor, confidant and friend. May his spirit of joyful optimism continue to flourish in the company of Heaven.

A memorial service is pending for late June.

A full obituary may be found at www.kirkfuneralhome.com/obituary/raymond-stucke.