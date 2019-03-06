Raymond Norris

Raymond Elroy Norris, was born on Jan. 18, 1934 near Lebanon, SD, to Victor and Carrie (Crane) Norris. He was the ninth of 10 children.

Ray attended Roy School in Potter County for eight years. Then he moved to Aloha, OR with his parents and two brothers. Two years later, he and his older brother Duane (Bud) convinced their parents to let them go back to South Dakota and work for relatives and farmers there. Both boys graduated from Gettysburg High School, Ray in 1952.

Ray served in the Navy for four years and it was there, while serving on remote bases that he began a career of barbering. After service, he attended barber school in Oregon and followed that trade for many years. He married Carolee Ann Purdy Webster on May 7, 1960 and graciously accepted Carolee’s two children, D’Ann and Daren. Two years later, he and Carolee had a son, Dana Ray.

After a long career in barbering, he worked at Smurfit Paper Mill for 18 years, along with various other jobs. He and Carolee wintered in Arizona for many years, toured the US, and also visited Europe twice. As Carolee’s health deteriorated, they gave up traveling and Ray devoted his time to caring for Carolee. She passed in 2017. Since then he has been with his son, Dana. He was in good health until hours before his death, which occurred Dec. 31, 2018.

Ray leaves in addition to his three children and his grandchildren, a sister Thelma Hepper, Gettysburg, SD, a host of nieces and nephews, and many friends.