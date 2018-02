GHS sophomore Jesse Wheeler (Janelle Wheeler and Ed Wheeler, Jr.) smiled at his coaches in the last seconds of this match during the State B wrestling tourney in Sioux Falls. The grin came from the realization that he would now be wrestling in the matches for a place in the tournament. Wheeler brought home a fifth place medal in the 145 pound division from state during his first trip to the big show which was held at the Sanford Premier Center on Feb. 23-24.