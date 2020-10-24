Region trophy winners

SUBMITTED PHOTO

The Potter County girls earned the Runner Up trophy from the Regional 4B cross country meet held in Gettysburg on Wednesday, Oct. 14. The runners from 16 teams competed in the event held at the Gettysburg Country Club, with chilly temps and strong winds, but despite the weather, Potter County is sending seven runners to the state event in Rapid City on Saturday. Pictured from left are Coach Jessica Larson, Kimberly Hageman (Tom and Colleen), Anna Stuwe (Lance and Krystal), Jadyn Ahlemeier (Scott and Trish), Emma Schlachter (Mike and Julene), and Rayel Persoon (Ryan and Kellee). See the back page for more from the event.