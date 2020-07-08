Remember those who served

The American Legion and VFW Honor Guard stood at attention as Taps was played during a memorial ceremony held at the Veterans Monument in Gettysburg. The morning of July 4, a wreath was placed and a gun salute was part of the ceremony which was postponed from Memorial Day to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture from left are Roy Combellic, Kermit Wager, Frank Pearman, Tony Larson, Bill Vander Vorst, Doug Larson, Mick Hagny, Vaughn Larson, Ken Iverson, Dale Goebel, and Art Beringer. Don Hericks served as Sgt. of the Guard, and Dave Stroup presented Taps. See page 6 and the back page for the Quilts of Valor presentations made during the ceremony.

PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS