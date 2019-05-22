Rep. John Lake to speak at Memorial Day program on Monday, May 27

On Monday, May 27, a Memorial Day program sponsored by the Ralph Leui Post 135 American Legion and the Winston Toomey Post 8530 Veterans of Foreign Wars will be held to honor those who have died in service to our country. The program also honors all active duty members of the military and veterans.

The Avenue of Flags will be raised at 8 a.m. at the Potter County Courthouse in Gettysburg. Prior to the program, a memorial service will take place at the Potter County Veterans Monument located on the lawn of the county courthouse. The program at the American Legion Community Building will begin at 10:30 a.m.

District 23 Representative John Lake is Gettysburg’s 2019 Memorial Day keynote speaker. He is an alumnus of Gettysburg High School and the University of South Dakota, and is active in his church, school, and community. He is a past member of the Potter County Fair Board, a past Director of the Gettysburg/Whitlock Bay Economic Development Corporation, Gettysburg Education Foundation, Gettysburg Cemetery Association, and former Potter County Commissioner. He is Past President of South Dakota Wheat Growers and former National Director of National Association of Wheat Growers. He is a fourth generation farmer and rancher in Potter County and is currently serving in the South Dakota House of Representatives. He and his family raise cattle, corn, soybeans, sunflowers, and wheat.

The program will also feature the presentation of Quilts of Valor to area veterans who have been touched by war. A pot luck will take place following the event.