Repair work on Highway 212 bridge

The South Dakota Department of Transportation began substructure repairs on the Highway 212 Missouri River Bridge located 15 miles west of Gettysburg this week.

The bridge is restricted to one 13-foot lane of traffic during daytime working hours.

Traffic will be controlled with flaggers and over-width loads will need to use an alternate route during construction work hours.

The roadway will be open to normal two-way traffic during off-construction hours.

Corr Construction is the contractor on this $334,425 contract, and they anticipate the project to be completed by June 15.

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.