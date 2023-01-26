REPRESENTATIVE JAMES WANGSNESS

Legislative Report

Last week saw Gov. Noem, Chief Justice Steven Jensen, and Peter Lengkeek, Chairman of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, give the State of the State, State of the Judiciary, and the State of the Tribes addresses, respectively. Now in its second week, the legislative session is beginning in earnest.

One of the first things addressed were changes in the legislative rules. One of the most notable of these changes is repealing Joint Rule 2-5 and other small changes made during the COVID-19 pandemic. Joint Rule 2-5 allowed members to be excused from committee meeting or floor session if said member had the virus or was quarantined because of it. That member would then be allowed to participate and vote remotely. On January 13, the Joint Legislative Procedure Committee met and approved to have Joint Rule 2-5 and other COVID changes repealed and return the legislature to its original procedure. On January 18, the House voted to approve these changes.

Two consequential bills that appeared this week are Senate Bill 41 and House Concurrent Resolution 6003. SB 41 would “establish a program for housing infrastructure loans and grants, make an appropriation therefor, and to declare an emergency.” This bill would greatly increase state expenditure by millions of dollars on housing development so thousands of people would have a better opportunity to purchase a house. After passing the Senate, SB 41 came before the House State Affairs Committee on January 18 and was passed with little opposition.

HCR 6003 would encourage the Executive Board of the Legislature to create an interim legislative study that would address the needs of South Dakota’s veterans and help them access long-term nursing home care. The problem comes from a lack of state veterans nursing homes (the only one being in Hot Springs), and the difficulties veterans sometimes face in obtaining adequate longterm nursing care. On January 18, Rep. Teunissen (District 9) brought this before the House State Affairs Committee and called upon the members to support South Dakota’s veterans. It passed unanimously.

HCR 6003 was passed by the House 67 to 2 on January 19. SB 41 is slated to come before the House Floor on January 20.

During the week, the SDSU Jackrabbits came to the Capitol on January 18, were entertained by Gov. Noem, and were recognized by both House and Senate for winning the 2022 FCS Championship. Coach Stiegelmeier and his whole team came on the Senate and House floors to loud applause and proudly displayed their NCAA Championship trophy.

On January 19, the Joint Memorial Service was held to honor former legislators Carrol (Red) Allen, Debra Anderson, O.L. (Larry) Anderson, Henry Carlson Jr., Sheldon Cotton, Gary Jerke, Marguerite Kleven, Gordon J. Mydland, James (Jim) Peterson, John (Joe) Reedy, and Harvey Wollman, who also served as Governor.

