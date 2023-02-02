REPRESENTATIVE JAMES WANGSNESS

On January 23, after multiple delays and attempts at amendments, Senate Bill 41 passed with 54 yeas and 16 nays. It has been signed by President of the Senate Larry Rhoden and House Speaker Hugh Bartels and is currently awaiting signature by Governor Kristi Noem.

House Bill 1029 also came before the floor that day. HB 1029 would “revise certain provisions regarding the county zoning and appeals process.” HB 1029 served as a clean-up bill fixing some of the problems created in 2020 when SB 157 was amended. SB 157 was designed to improve the county permitting and appeals process and make them more efficient and user-friendly. HB 1029 would remove the changes made by the amendment and return SB 157 to its original form. HB 1029 faced much opposition in committee and only passed with 7 yeas and 6 nays. The debate continued onto the floor and passed with 40 yeas and 30 nays. It currently awaits hearing by the Senate Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee.

Rep. Wangsness carried HB 1090, which is the Governor’s Ag Preservation Act. HB 1090 would modify and clean up protection laws to better protect agricultural operations from nuisance claims. It came before the House Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee on January 24 and faced no opposition and passed committee unanimously. It came before the House Floor on January 26 and faced small opposition. The final vote tally was 61 yeas and 9 nays.

