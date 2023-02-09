REPRESENTATIVE JAMES WANGSNESS

Legislative Report

With session now into its fourth week, many more controversial bills came before committee and to the floor for debate.

One of them was House Joint Resolution (HJR) 5004, which amended the Medicaid Expansion Pact that was passed last year. HJR 5004 would allow the legislature to apply work requirements to those eligible for Medicaid. It came before the House State Affairs Committee on January 30 and passed. It was then sent to the House Floor and passed almost entirely on along partisan lines with 60 yeas and 8 nays. It now awaits hearing in the Senate.

One bill made to combat the depredation caused by wild elk was House Bill (HB) 1100. HB 1100 was brought before the Agriculture and Natural Resources Committee. Its goal was to issue more licenses for hunters and landowners for elk hunting. It faced much opposition from people claiming it was poorly written and not properly focused on depredation. By a vote of 11 to 1, HB 1100 was moved to the 41st legislative day (As the Constitution does not allow the Legislature to meet for more than 40 days, so moving a bill to the 41st day effectively kills the bill).

But the most controversial bill to be heard this week was HB 1080, which would outlaw any medication or surgery for the purposes of altering someone’s gender if the individual is under the age of eighteen. Several people came to committee to voice their support or opposition to the bill. Despite this, HB 1080 passed the Health and Human Services Committee with an 11 to 2 vote entirely on partisan lines. HB 1080 entered the House Floor and the debate lasted nearly an hour. It still passed with 60 yeas and 10 nays with three Republicans and all Democrats voting nay. It now awaits hearing in the Senate.

Government classes from Selby High School and Eureka High School came to the Capital on January 31 and February 1, respectively. They got to tour the building, meet Rep. Moore, Rep. Wangsness, and Sen. Breitling, and were recognized by both the House and Senate.

Rep. James Wangsness

District 23 Representative

(605)-870-0132

James.Wangsness@sdlegislature. gov