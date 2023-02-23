REPRESENTATIVE JAMES WANGSNESS

Legislative Report

With Crossover Day looming on the horizon, the legislature is working hard to finish debating and voting on several important bills.

On January 13, the House State Affairs Committee debated six bills, two of which regarded Drag shows and one on the definition of marriage. The first bill was House Bill (HB) 1125, which would prohibit minors from attending drag shows where the performance includes lewd and lascivious mannerisms and exhibiting a gender identity that is different from their biological sex. This bill came largely as a result of South Dakota State University hosting a Drag show where minors were invited. Opponents said that this bill was discriminating against the transgender and LGTBQ+ community and that parents should be allowed to decide whether to let their kids go to these shows or not. The committee was in dead lock with a 6 to 6 vote, until it was finally decided to table (defeating)HB 1125 with a 7 to 5 vote.

HB 1116 was in a similar vein as HB 1125, as it prohibited the use of state resources for the promotion lewd and lascivious content. Rep. Chris Karr (R) of District 11 brought forward the bill stating that South Dakota taxpayer dollars should not be used by any state agency or public school to fund or promote any lewd and lascivious content. HB 1116 had some of the same opposition from HB 1125, with opponents saying that it was targeted to discriminate against transgender and LGTBQ+ people. Despite this, HB 1116 passed committee with eleven yeas and one nay. HB 1116 came before the House on January 15 and passed with sixty yeas and ten nays. It now awaits hearing in the Senate.

HB 1092 was brought forward by Rep. Linda Duba (D) of District 15, to revise South Dakota’s definition of marriage to between two people, rather than between a man and a woman. Proponents called on the legislators to show their support of the LGTBQ+ community and modernize South Dakota’s coded laws. Opponents stated that the bill was completely unnecessary and might cause future problems if the Supreme Court overturned its previous rulings. By a vote of 7 to 5, HB 1092 was sent to the 41st day, defeating the bill.

On February 16, Rep. Liz May of District 27 brought before the House Agriculture and Natural Resources committee HB 1201, which would “provide for the election of State Brand Board members.” Rep. May argued that Brand Board members should be more accountable to the people and be elected by them, rather than be appointed by the Governor. Opponents argued that elections would be costly for the Board and wouldn’t be appropriate for the work they do. Also, that HB 1201 as it currently stood, would allow non-citizens to vote in the elections. After much debate, the committee voted 7 to 6, to send HB 1201 to the House floor.

On the Senate side, HB 1133 and 1230 went before the Senate Committee of Commerce and Energy. Both bills attempt to amend the laws surrounding eminent domain, which allows businesses to force landowners to negotiate if they refused to do so. Both were sent to the 41st day (defeating the bill) by a vote of nine to zero, and six to three respectively.

Rep. James Wangsness

District 23 Representative

(605)-870-0132

James.Wangsness@sdlegislature. gov