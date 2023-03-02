REPRESENTATIVE JAMES WANGSNESS

Legislative Report

Despite the snowstorm and extremely cold temperatures, the legislature pressed onward and continued to debate and vote to finish the session in a timely manner. While most bills passed the House with overwhelming support, some faced much opposition and were decided by a few votes.

One of the first controversial bills of the seventh week was House Bill (HB) 1217, which would modify absentee voting laws. Some of the main complaints about the bill was that the state auditors were not properly consulted when drafting the bill and that they are already overworked. Also, that one of the changes would reduce the time allowed to vote absentee from forty-six days to thirty, and this would make it much harder for some people to vote. Proponents argued that several auditors who ran on these changes did help in drafting the bill, and that most states have even shorter time periods in which to vote absentee. The House voted 35 to 35 and so the bill failed to pass. The next day, an attempt to reconsider the vote failed 30 to 39.

The Governor’s bill, HB 1075, which would completely eliminate the food tax in South Dakota, ultimately failed in both committee and on the House floor. HB 1075 came before the House Committee on Appropriations and ultimately failed, being sent to the 41st day by an 8 to 1 vote. Gov. Noem argued against this decision and pushed for the legislature to smoke out HB 1075 and bring it to the House floor for debate. On February 21, the attempt to smoke out HB 1075 failed. The next day, the legislature instead supported HB 1137, which lowered tax rates across the board. This would be the largest tax cut in South Dakota history and was supported in the House with 66 yeas and 3 nays. It now awaits a committee hearing in Senate Taxation.

After its close vote in committee, the question of having elections for the State Brand Board (HB 1201) came before the House on February 22. Proponents argued that the Brand Board should be more accountable to the people they serve with opponents saying that elections would be inappropriate for the work the board does. The vote was tight, with 36 yea votes and 33 nays. It now awaits hearing in the Senate State Affairs Committee.

On the 24th, House State Affairs Committee debated Senate Concurrent Resolution (SCR) 602. SCR 602 would affirm the legislature’s support of the landmark Supreme Court decision in Dobbs vs Jackson, overturning Roe vs Wade. Multiple pro-life advocates came forward to support the resolution as the Roe decision was a clear example of judicial lawmaking. No opponents came to testify, and SCR 602 passed with 11 yeas and 2 nays. It now awaits debate on the House floor.

Rep. James Wangsness

District 23 Representative

(605)-870-0132

James.Wangsness@sdlegislature. gov