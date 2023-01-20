REPRESENTATIVE JAMES WANGSNESS

Legislative Report

The South Dakota Legislature convened to open the 2023 Legislative Session, at 12:00 p.m. (CT), January 10, 2023. Rep. Hugh Bartels of House District 5 was nominated and elected Speaker of the House with 53 yeas and 14 nays. Rep. Mike Stevens of House District 18 was nominated and elected Speaker Pro Tempore of the House unanimously.

After a short recess, both House and Senate met in the House chamber in a joint session of the Legislature at 1:00 p.m. (CT). Gov. Kristi Noem gave the annual State of the State address.

In her address, Gov. Noem stated that South Dakota is growing and strong, being number one in personal income growth in the nation, also stating that South Dakota is the number one state in which to be a soldier, airman, and veteran. South Dakota was also the freest state in the nation, defending peoples’ right to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, and stated her plan to lower taxes to better enable people to live the American dream. Gov. Noem stated her determination to expand the apprenticeship program to help fill the job vacancies and better enable young men and women to pursue the job of their dreams. Gov. Noem announced that tourism in South Dakota has dramatically increased and stated that the Department of Tourism would this year launch a dedicated Native American tourism marketing campaign to expand tourism to the Native American reservations to teach key stories and history from our Native American communities. Gov. Noem declared her intention to further expand paid family leave from covering 60% of an employee’s salary to 100% and recommended providing state employees up to $25,000 to cover the cost of adopting a child domestically. Gov. Noem then announced the Stronger Families Scholarship Proposal to better provide foster children with the education they need, and to give them better access to childcare. Gov. Noem also declared that the Chinese Communist Party was perhaps the greatest external challenge facing the nation by watching Americans through Tik Tok and seizing land. She announced her determination to pass legislation to ban the purchase of land from hostile nations, creating the board called the Committee on Foreign Investment United States South Dakota.

Guests included former Gov. Denis Daugaard, and 2022 Miss South Dakota, Hunter Widvey. Also present was the staff of Avera Avantara, in Salem, and Staff Sergeant Mark Kock whom Gov. Noem honored with the Governor’s Award for Heroism.

Rep. James Wangsness noted it is good to be back in Pierre.