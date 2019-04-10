Representative needed on city council

The Gettysburg city council is looking for a representative to serve on the council from Ward 1.

Ward 1 is located in the North part of the city, starting at the west city limits, North of Commercial Avenue to the point of Mannston Street, North to Blaine Avenue, then East to Harrison Street, South to Logan Avenue, and East to the county road which is 311th Avenue.

Those interested or willing to serve on the council must reside within that ward.

The council seat was vacated by the appointment of Ward 1 Alderman Pat Everson to represent District 5 on the Potter County Commission.

For information or to be considered for the council position, contact the Gettysburg City Finance office at 765-2264 or email cogburg@venturecomm.net.

-Molly McRoberts