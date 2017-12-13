Representative needed to fill city council seat

The Gettysburg city council is looking for a representative to serve on the council from Ward 3.

Ward 3 is located in the southeast portion of the community. It is bordered on the west by S. East Street, on the north by Blaine Avenue, on the east by Harrison Street, and on the north by Logan Avenue. Those interested or willing to serve on the council must reside within that ward.

The council seat was vacated by the death of Ward 3 Alderman Bryan Hause.

For information or to be considered for the council position, contact the Gettysburg City Finance office at 765-2264 or email cogburg@venturecomm.net.