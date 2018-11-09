Representative needed to fill city council seat

The Gettysburg city council is looking for a representative to serve on the council from Ward 2.

Ward 2 is located in the Southwest part of the city, South of Commercial Avenue to the point of Mannston Street, North to Blaine Avenue, then East to East Street. Those interested or willing to serve on the council must reside within that ward.

The council seat was vacated by the death of Ward 2 Alderman Ron Larson.

For information or to be considered for the council position, contact the Gettysburg City Finance office at 765-2264 or email cogburg@venturecomm.net.