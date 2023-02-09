REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT MOORE

Legislative Report

Legislative 4-23

Week four in Pierre has been busy and good. HB1080, titled prohibiting certain medical and surgical interventions on minor patients came out of Health and Human Services committee 11 yeas-2 nays and came through the full house of representatives Yeas 60 and Nays 10. We had a passionate debate in committee and on the house floor.

SB 41 titled workforce housing was signed by Governor Noem this week and will bring $200 million to small and large communities. Foreign ownership of Agland and eminent domain along with CO2 pipelines are other topics in and around the Capitol. The eminent domain discussion will be in committee the week of February 6th. Bills are moving through the process pertaining to school vouchers, tuition freeze, and multiple bills pertaining to scholarships, and mental health.

The week of February 6th we will cross the half way mark for the 2023 Legislative session so I’m assuming we will not see the process slow up for several weeks.

One duty the legislature does is meet with local school students, mostly senior Government classes with whom we have conversation on the processes of legislation. I would like to thank Leola, Selby, and Eureka students and faculty for coming to the Capitol over the past two weeks. I always like to give a sales pitch. It’s alright to leave home to further their education, just remember to return to rural South Dakota. These future leaders are needed to keep a strong, growing, rural economy.

Being new to serving in the House of Representatives is a good experience and I believe we are working together to get good laws and policies passed. I have seen some kind gestures from legislatures reaching out to give some assistance on struggling bills along with working across the aisle.

Remember the cracker barrels in Aberdeen on Saturday mornings and Saturday February 11 there will be a Cracker Barrel in Selby at 2:00 p.m. at the golf course club house.

Scott Moore

District 23 SD House of Representative