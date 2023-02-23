REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT MOORE

Legislative Report

Legislative 6-23

As we finish week six in Pierre, we are also seeing some work/legislation that is getting completed. The atmosphere is positive in the caucus and there is good debate both in caucus and on the floor of the House Representatives. Wednesday February 22 is “Crossover Day”, last day to pass bills or joint resolutions by the house of origin.

It is interesting in some bills and debates about what is the legal age for a person to make their own decisions. Being on both the Health and Human Services and Education Committee this seems to be a moving target. A sixteen year old can consent to sex but needs parental consent to obtain medical treatment. A person needs to stay in school until they are eighteen but then at eighteen can vote, enlist in the military, buy lottery tickets, and make their own medical choices, but still need to wait until twenty-one years of age to buy alcohol and play video lottery. Last of all a young adult can stay on their parents insurance until age twenty-six. To sum this up I know of some sixteen-year-old individuals that have the capability to make some good life choices and some twenty-six-year-olds that may still be trying to figure life out. There is no legislation that fits or solves all issues for everyone, but we need to work at legislation that works for a majority while protecting the rights and values of South Dakota residents, young and elderly.

During week seven and eight, money, projects, and tax cuts will be the hot topics. What I see as a positive is we have about half new legislatures and half veteran legislatures, that is a good mix. We will see some new ideas along with some good history of what has and hasn’t worked and why. Several terms keep getting mentioned in group discussions, fiscal responsibility and being cautious of growing government. In a time of record surpluses this may seem unnecessary. I will use some advice my dad gave me over forty years ago when I was buying my first vehicle. Buying the vehicle is the cheap or easy part. Maintaining it, purchasing gas and insurance are the continuous and expensive part of owning the vehicle. In government if we start or build a program or project, we need to maintain them, we need to make sure not to strap our future generations.

Appropriations are seeing several projects both started and just starting with sizable cost overruns. These projects are being looked at and evaluated.

We had the great privilege of having the Mobridge senior class along with Ipswich Government class visit the Capitol this past week. The school and instructors should be complimented for putting forth the time and resources. These students are our future leaders and work force. We need them and we need these students to stay in South Dakota to maintain a strong rural economy.

I would like to complement the area residents by coming to Pierre and lobbying for their beliefs or projects, be it Hidden Wood Lake, landowner rights, or issues that may affect your business or family. The only way we, as legislatures, can make informed decisions is by getting good correct information.

Scott Moore

District 23 SD House of RepreA sentative