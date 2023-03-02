REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT MOORE

Legislative Report

Legislative 7-23

As I write this note, February 25th, the 98th Legislative Session is down to nine days left to get legislation completed and projects funded. In the coming days, we will see legislation get passed, projects get funded, and some that will have to wait.

I’m going to keep this update on one subject, Tax Cuts. The House of Representatives passed HB 1137 which would lower the State’s general sales tax rate from 4.5% to 4.2%. I know of a few items that have exemptions, but most everything that is purchased is at this rate: food, utilities, repairs, clothing, appliances and supplies.

An amendment to the law in 2016 imposed a half-penny sales tax and required that it be reduced back to 4% once the State collected $20 Million from remote sellers. We have clearly collected the amount required under the 2016 law.

We, the State, can afford this tax cut. From 2010 to 2022 the average sales tax growth rate was 4.3% after taking inflation and federal stimulus dollars out of the equation. South Dakota has seen true economic growth.

I am hoping that we can come to an agreement with the Senate and the Governor to get this tax cut in place and signed into law. A promise was made to the South Dakota residents when this increase happened in 2016. The State was in desperate need of increased revenues and the residents of South Dakota stood up and with every purchase helped increase the State revenues.

We are in a different economic time and able to start making good on a promise made. A long-term goal should be to getting back to the 4% and then reevaluate. As you can see, tough times do not last forever but neither do good times.

Scott Moore

District 23 SD House of Representative