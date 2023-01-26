REPRESENTATIVE SCOTT MOORE

Legislative Report

Legislature Report #2-23

As we gaveled out completing week two for SD legislation, I have several updates/comments. South Dakota Tourism had their annual convention which I was able to attend. After listening to some discussion and sitting through the awards presentation it is obvious the past and current members and state employees had and still have a vision to build on tourism. Some numbers from 2022, 14.4 million tourists visiting the state and spent $4.7 billion an increase of 8% over 2021. South Dakota tourism employs 56,826 people with a payroll of $2.1 billion. When we think of tourism we think of Black Hills, Mount Rushmore, Missouri River, and the badlands. Every small town and every corner of the state has something to offer in-state and out-of-state visitors. The individuals and businesses receiving awards not only promoted South Dakota they had one common message “Customer Service.” I would encourage you to invite your family and friends to visit South Dakota.

We finished out the second week without the House of Representatives passing SB41 which is the $200 million housing infrastructure bill. House members have had some good/passionate debates on this bill which was a holdover from 2021.

We had multiple groups visit the capital this past week with many more to come. Each group has concerns and topics to discuss, and many groups just like to keep informed of topics/bills that affect them or their trades.

Please plan to attend a cracker barrel in your area starting Saturday, January 28, 2023. If you see legislation that interests you, please reach out with your concerns.

Scott.Moore@sdlegislature.gov