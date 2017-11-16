REQUEST FOR ENGINEERING

SERVICES PROPOSALS

The City of Gettysburg, South Dakota, will accept proposals from qualified engineering firms for engineering services for proposed development on the Gettysburg Municipal Airport, Gettysburg, South Dakota. Proposals will be accepted until December 1, 2017, and are to be submitted to: 109 E Commercial Ave, Gettysburg, South Dakota 57442. Please submit 3 proposals for the selection committee.

Engineering Services for the following projects listed on the CIP for a period of up to a maximum of five years from 2018 through 2022.

• AWOS-III

• Hangar Taxilane Rehabilitation

• Wetland Mitigation

• Land Acquisition (approx. 116 Acres) for Runway Extension

• Design & Construct County Road Realignment

• Design Runway Extension/Runway & Taxiway Rehabilitation

• Construct Runway Extension/Runway & Taxiway Rehabilitation

Proposals shall set forth qualifications, as noted in the “Consultant Selection Criteria for Airport Projects” to accomplish engineering services for the period of the years 2018 through 2022 at Gettysburg Municipal Airport. Copies of the “Consultant Selection Criteria” for this airport project can be obtained at 109 E Commercial Ave in Gettysburg, South Dakota.

The selected firm is encouraged to obtain DBE engineering services or provide “Good Faith Effort” for this project.

Published twice at the total approximate cost of $32.71

-111617-112317