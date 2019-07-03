Resolution for Opt Out for $260,000

ATTENTION TAXPAYERS:

NOTICE Of PROPERTY TAX

INCREASE OF $260,000

RESOLUTION FOR OPT OUT

THE GOVERNING BOARD OF Potter do state that the above said board is unable to operate under the tax limitation measure currently in statute. We therefore OPT OUT of such tax limitation in the amount of $260,000 starting with calendar year 2019 taxes payable in the calendar year 2020. This opt out will be for 10 years, which will be through taxes payable in the calendar year 2029. This action has been taken by the board and approved by at least a two-thirds vote of the board.

This decision may be referred to a vote of the people upon a petition signed by at least five percent of the registered voters in the district and filed with the governing body within twenty days of the first publication of this decision.

Unless this action is referred to a vote of the people and reversed by such vote, this resolution authorizes the county auditor to spread an excess levy to raise tax dollars in the above stated amount.

Signed

/s/ William J. Frost, Board Chairman

/s/ Jesse Zweber, Board Member

/s/ Kenneth Iverson, Board Member

/s/ Pat Everson, Board Member

/s/ Sandra Hagny, Board Member

Dated June 4, 2019

Published twice at the approximate cost of $27.68

-070419-071119