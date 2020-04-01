Resolution No. 2020-3-25 promoting health and safety

RESOLUTION NO. 2020-3-25

Resolution Promoting Health and Safety

WHEREAS the Gettysburg City Council has the authority pursuant to SDCL 9-29-1 to pass ordinances and resolutions for the purpose of promoting the health and safety of the citizens of Gettysburg, and

WHEREAS the Gettysburg City Council deems it prudent to consider following CDC guidelines concerning the COVID-19 virus that includes all non-essential businesses, i.e. bars, video lottery, restaurants, gyms, and community centers be closed to inside patrons but allow for curb-side service of food or off-sale alcohol if they have such a license, and

WHEREAS the Gettysburg City Council has stated that these closures will be in effect until May 4, 2020, to be re-evaluated if circumstances change, and

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Gettysburg City Council that all the following businesses: bars, video lottery, restaurants, gyms, and community centers be closed to inside patrons but allow for curb-side service of food or off-sale alcohol if they have such a license, effective immediately, and will remain in effect until May 4, 2020, to be re-evaluated if circumstances change. Additionally, any businesses not mentioned in this order are strongly encouraged to implement CDC recommendations to include social distancing and sanitation guidelines in their place of business until the expiration of this emergency order.

The restrictions imposed by this order do not apply to any of the following:

a. Places of public accommodation that offer food and beverage not for on-premises consumption, including grocery stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and food pantries.

b. Health care facilities and childcare facilities.

That any violation of this Resolution shall be punishable as a Class II Misdemeanor with a fine not to exceed $500 and or 30 days in jail or both for each day in violation thereof.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED by the Gettysburg City Council that pursuant to SDCL 9-19-13 this Resolution is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public peace, health, safety, and welfare of the City and shall take effect immediately upon passage thereof.

Dated this 26th day of March, 2020.

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

Published once at the total approximate cost of $25.36

-040220