Resolution No. 2020-5-4 promoting health and safety

Resolution No. 2020-5-4

Resolution Promoting Health and Safety

Whereas the City of Gettysburg continues to be concerned about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic; and,

Whereas, the City of Gettysburg had previously adopted Resolution No. 2020-3-25 as an emergency response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which is now due to be re-evaluated; and,

Whereas, social distancing is meant to slow the spread of disease so that the area health care system is not overwhelmed; and,

Whereas, based on the number of positive cases and active cases in Potter County, and our region of the State, generally, and the current rate of hospitalization across the State, the Mayor and City Council believe the restrictions and closures of businesses enacted in Resolution No. 2020-3-25 may be allowed to expire in place of new guidelines:

Therefore, be it resolved by the City Council of the City of Gettysburg that every resident of and visitor to Gettysburg should:

1. Follow CDC guidelines regarding hygiene and prevention of spread and continue to limit travel and trips outside the home to only work and essential tasks; and

2. Continue to practice social distancing; and

Further, that every business, organization, government entity, or any other association of people that may have reason to gather people together in places available to the public, should

1. Limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer in any area; and

2. If limiting gatherings to 10 people or fewer is not possible, to ensure all people at the gathering maintain a minimum physical distance of 6 feet at all time; and

Further, that this Resolution shall stay in effect until June 9th, 2020, at which time it will automatically expire, unless amended or rescinded by action of the City Council of the City of Gettysburg at an earlier date.

Dated this 4th day of May, 2020.

Bill Wuttke, Mayor

Sheila K. Schatz, Finance Officer

-050720