Resolution passed for supplemental budget during year end county meeting

POTTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SPECIAL MEETING MINUTES

DECEMBER 27TH, 2019 1:00 P.M.

A special meeting was called to order by Chairman Frost at 1:00 P.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Commissioners present: Zweber, Iverson, Everson & Hagny.

AMENDMENT TO THE AGENDA

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Zweber to amend the agenda with discussion on secondary roads and section lines. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Hagny to correct December 3rd minutes. December 3rd minutes read:

SECTION LINE MAINTENANCE

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Hagny for section lines to have no maintenance due to they are not secondary roads. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Correction to read: county highway equipment, maintenance and construction can be used for secondary roads systems only for which the county has designate funding. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE RENEWAL

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Everson to authorize Chairman Frost to sign the following Alcoholic Beverage License Application. All voted aye. Motion carried.

South Whitlock

CONTINGENCY TRANSFERS

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to approve the contingency transfers. All voted aye. Motion carried.

VICTIM WITNESS 101-152-422 $45.00

FEMA

226-222-426.20 $4,078.82

226-222-426 $181.48

TREASURER 101-142-426.03 $2,100.00

ASSIGN 2019 COMMISSIONERS

BUDGET AUDIT $15,000 TO 2020

Moved by Everson, seconded by Hagny to assign Commissioners Budget for audits #101-111-422 $15,000 to the 2020 budget. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WAGE RESOLUTION

Tabled until January 7th meeting.

CLAIMS

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

AMERICAN SOLUTIONS $141.57, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 237.58, CAPITAL AREA COUNSELING SERVIC 528.00, CENTURY LINK 73.37, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2,493.61, COMFORT INN & SUITES 92.50, DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 1,620.00, DANI’S THISTLE SPRAYING 2,096.00, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE 440.00, GEOFF BRAY 35.28, JUDICIAL SYSTEM 768.60,

MINNEHAH COUNTY AUDITOR OFFICE 128.00, POTTER COUNTY LIBRARY 1,615.04, RAMKOTA HOTEL 77.00, SERVALL 107.72, THOMSON REUTERS – WEST 139.24, VENTURE 162.95, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 774.65, US BANK VOYAGER FLEET SYS INC 336.45, ZUBER REFRIGERATION 145.66, AVERA MEDICAL GROUP 144.57, AXON ENTERPRISE, INC 213.00,

BANK OF THE WEST 50.00, LAMB MOTOR COMPANY 138.98, MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 99.90, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 282.46, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 609.84, RADIO ACCOUNTING SERVICE 140.00, REES COMMUNICATION 5,067.82, TRAVIS HEUERTZ 187.50, VAN DIEST SUPPLY COMPANY 10,372.10, WALWORTH CO. SHERIFF’S DEPT. 190.00.

RESOLUTION 2019-12

FOR SUPPLEMENTAL BUDGET

WHEREAS, it is necessary to supplement the 2019 Annual Budget in order to carry on the indispensable functions of Potter County; and

WHEREAS, the adoption of the proposed Supplemental Budgets was duly considered by the Potter County Commission on the 27th day of December, 2019, at 1:15 pm, in the Commission Meeting Room, pursuant to due notice.

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the Pottery County Commission that the following Supplemental Budget be, and the same is, hereby approved for the purpose of providing budget to conduct the indispensable functions of Government, to-wit:

From Road & Bridge Fund Cash to the following budgets:

201-311-426.20 Highway Gravel/Chips $500,000.00

201-311-434.50 Highway Misc. Equipment $210,000.00

201-311-425.10 Highway Equipment Repair $100,000.00

201-311-426.40 Highway Culverts $40,000.00

Commissioner Zweber moved to adopt the resolution and Commissioner Iverson seconded the motion.

VOTING AYE

Bill Frost

Jesse Zweber

Ken Iverson

Pat Everson

Sandy Hagny

VOTING NAY

None

ABSTAINING AND NOT VOTING

None

Motion passed and resolution adopted this 27th day of December, 2019.

William Frost, Chairman

Attest:

Shawna Shaw, Auditor

ADVERTISE FOR DOE DEPUTY

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to advertise for full time deputy DOE at $14.00 per hour with county benefits. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Auditor Shaw asked to be reimbursed for hours worked in the DOE’s office for the week December 16-20. Commissioners agreed.

STATES ATTORNEY

States Attorney Smith discussed employee written reprimand and grievance procedure to be followed.

PUBLIC COMMENT

Molly McRoberts discussed zoning for Potter County.

ADJOURN

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

