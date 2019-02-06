Results from Big Dakota Conference wrestling tournament

Wrestlers headed to Ft. Pierre on Feb. 2 for the Big Dakota Conference tournament. Following are the results for Potter County

113

Lincoln Stuwe (14-17) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 14-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Dragr Monson (Groton Area) 32-10 won by fall over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 14-17 (Fall 1:01)

Cons. Round 2 – Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 14-17 won by fall over Zander Bowman (Cheyenne-Eagle Butte/Dupree) 1-2 (Fall 4:26)

Cons. Round 3 – Carter Lenz (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 21-15 won by fall over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 14-17 (Fall 2:29)

126

Koltyn Forbes (16-12) place is unknown and scored 10.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 16-12 won by fall over Ty Cameron (McLaughlin) 11-18 (Fall 0:35)

Quarterfinal – Blade Forman (Miller/Highmore-Harrold) 16-10 won by major decision over Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 16-12 (MD 10-2)

Cons. Round 2 – Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 16-12 won by forfeit over FORFEIT (Pine Ridge) 5-13 (For.)

Cons. Round 3 – Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 16-12 won by fall over Carter Giakowski (Wess Springs/Woon/Wolsey-Wessington) 1-7 (Fall 0:49)

Cons. Semi – Grayson Hanson (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 33-10 won by fall over Koltyn Forbes (Potter County) 16-12 (Fall 1:45)

160

Chayce Rausch (13-8) place is unknown and scored 7.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 13-8 won by fall over Gianni Clemente (Wess Springs/Woon/Wolsey-Wessington) 13-10 (Fall 2:41)

Quarterfinal – Sam Kruger (Winner) 30-3 won by decision over Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 13-8 (Dec 7-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 13-8 won by fall over Joey Cole (Winner) 19-18 (Fall 2:39)

Cons. Round 3 – Tucson Freeman (Mobridge-Pollock) 29-17 won by fall over Chayce Rausch (Potter County) 13-8 (Fall 2:36)

170

Aaron Smith (6-17) place is unknown and scored 5.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Aaron Smith (Potter County) 6-17 received a bye () (Bye)

Quarterfinal – Riggin Shippy (Winner) 25-13 won by fall over Aaron Smith (Potter County) 6-17 (Fall 1:06)

Cons. Round 2 – Aaron Smith (Potter County) 6-17 won by major decision over Elijah Johnson (Bennett County) 9-20 (MD 9-0)

Cons. Round 3 – Aaron Smith (Potter County) 6-17 won by fall over Kordel Chmela (Chamberlain) 8-15 (Fall 4:13)

Cons. Semi – Reid Wieczorek (Stanley County) 22-11 won by tech fall over Aaron Smith (Potter County) 6-17 (TF-1.5 3:40 (20-2))

182

Jonathan Wheeler (29-12) placed 3rd and scored 18.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Jonathan Wheeler (Potter County) 29-12 won by fall over Sterlin Bonin (Wess Springs/Woon/Wolsey-Wessington) 1-4 (Fall 1:32)

Quarterfinal – Jasiah Thompson (Chamberlain) 19-16 won by decision over Jonathan Wheeler (Potter County) 29-12 (Dec 2-1)

Cons. Round 2 – Jonathan Wheeler (Potter County) 29-12 won by fall over Brock Stevens (Wess Springs/Woon/Wolsey-Wessington) 8-15 (Fall 1:45)

Cons. Round 3 – Jonathan Wheeler (Potter County) 29-12 won by decision over Ty Balvin (Marion Freeman) 17-9 (Dec 6-0)

Cons. Semi – Jonathan Wheeler (Potter County) 29-12 won by fall over Trey Welch (Winner) 9-16 (Fall 4:57)

3rd Place Match – Jonathan Wheeler (Potter County) 29-12 won in sudden victory – 1 over Jasiah Thompson (Chamberlain) 19-16 (SV-1 3-1)

220

Preston Worth (20-10) placed 4th and scored 13.0 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Preston Worth (Potter County) 20-10 won by fall over Gunner Ristau (Chamberlain) 2-10 (Fall 0:38)

Quarterfinal – Preston Worth (Potter County) 20-10 won by decision over William Marshall (Todd County) 27-10 (Dec 5-4)

Semifinal – Tyler Resick (Kimball/White Lake/Platte-Geddes) 28-4 won by fall over Preston Worth (Potter County) 20-10 (Fall 1:20)

Cons. Semi – Preston Worth (Potter County) 20-10 won by fall over Jon Keller (Mobridge-Pollock) 17-13 (Fall 2:17)

3rd Place Match – Elijah Blare (Winner) 29-12 won by fall over Preston Worth (Potter County) 20-10 (Fall 3:27)

-results from trackwrestling.com