Results from Ipswich track meet

2019 Ipswich MS Meet – 5/14/2019
Girls 200 Yard Dash
30 Larson, Ava, Potter County 36.33
Girls 400 Yard Dash
8 Rausch, Taylyn, Potter County 1:13.11; 11 Cronin, Kayden Potter County 1:13.85
Girls 800 Yard Run
1 Persoon, Rayel, Potter County 2:46.44
Girls 1600 Yard Run
1 Persoon, Rayel, Potter County 6:13.34
Girls 4×100 Yard Relay
6 Potter County ‘A’ 1:07.12
Girls 4×200 Yard Relay
6 Potter County ‘A’ 2:23.72
Girls 4×400 Yard Relay
1 Potter County ‘A’ 5:10.32
Girls 1600 Sprint Medley
6 Potter County ‘A’ 2:28.28
Girls Long Jump
4 McGuire, Abilene, Potter County 11-07.25
Girls – Team Rankings
1) Mobridge-Pollock 151; 2) Ipswich 141; 3) Timber Lake 129; 4) Warner 78; 5) Potter County 45; 6) Frederick Area 41; 7) Edmunds Central 31; 8) Langford Area 12; 9) Leola 3
Boys 200 Yard Dash
22 Johnson-Horn, Damion, Potter County 34.21
Boys 400 Yard Dash
7 Seuer, Sean, Potter County 1:04.22
Boys 800 Yard Run
15 Eide, Tanner, Potter County 3:14.83
Boys 1600 Yard Run
12 Eide, Tanner, Potter County 7:10.03
Boys 4×100 Yard Relay
10 Potter County ‘A’ 1:09.31
Boys 4×200 Yard Relay
5 Potter County ‘A’ 2:18.41
Boys 4×400 Yard Relay
4 Potter County ‘A’ 5:26.61
Boys 1600 Sprint Medley
6 Potter County ‘A’ 2:18.11
Boys Pole Vault
1 Eide, Tanner Potter County
Boys Long Jump
12 Simon, Jhett, Potter County 12-05.00
Boys Shot Put
14 Larson, Ashton, Potter County 27-04.00
Boys Discus Throw
12 Larson, Ashton, Potter County 70-02
Boys – Team Rankings
1) Ipswich 131.50; 2) Mobridge-Pollock 122; 3) Warner 113.50; 4) Frederick Area 81.50; 5) Timber Lake 57.50; 6) Langford Area 37; 7) Edmunds Central 34; 8) Potter County 24; 9) Leola 22
Combined Team Scores
1) Mobridge-Pollock 273; 2) Ipswich 272.50; 3) Warner 191.50; 4) Timber Lake 186.50; 5) Frederick Area 122.50; 6) Potter County 69; 7) Edmunds Central 65; 8) Langford Area 49; 9) Leola 25
