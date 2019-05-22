Results from Ipswich track meet

By Potter County News | on May 22, 2019

2019 Ipswich MS Meet – 5/14/2019

Girls 200 Yard Dash

30 Larson, Ava, Potter County 36.33

Girls 400 Yard Dash

8 Rausch, Taylyn, Potter County 1:13.11; 11 Cronin, Kayden Potter County 1:13.85

Girls 800 Yard Run

1 Persoon, Rayel, Potter County 2:46.44

Girls 1600 Yard Run

1 Persoon, Rayel, Potter County 6:13.34

Girls 4×100 Yard Relay

6 Potter County ‘A’ 1:07.12

Girls 4×200 Yard Relay

6 Potter County ‘A’ 2:23.72

Girls 4×400 Yard Relay

1 Potter County ‘A’ 5:10.32

Girls 1600 Sprint Medley

6 Potter County ‘A’ 2:28.28

Girls Long Jump

4 McGuire, Abilene, Potter County 11-07.25

Girls – Team Rankings 

1) Mobridge-Pollock 151; 2) Ipswich 141; 3) Timber Lake 129; 4) Warner 78; 5) Potter County 45; 6) Frederick Area 41; 7) Edmunds Central 31; 8) Langford Area 12; 9) Leola 3

Boys 200 Yard Dash

22 Johnson-Horn, Damion, Potter County 34.21

Boys 400 Yard Dash

7 Seuer, Sean, Potter County 1:04.22

Boys 800 Yard Run

15 Eide, Tanner, Potter County 3:14.83

Boys 1600 Yard Run

12 Eide, Tanner, Potter County 7:10.03

Boys 4×100 Yard Relay

10 Potter County ‘A’ 1:09.31

Boys 4×200 Yard Relay

5 Potter County ‘A’ 2:18.41

Boys 4×400 Yard Relay

4 Potter County ‘A’ 5:26.61

Boys 1600 Sprint Medley

6 Potter County ‘A’ 2:18.11

Boys Pole Vault

1 Eide, Tanner Potter County

Boys Long Jump

12 Simon, Jhett, Potter County 12-05.00

Boys Shot Put

14 Larson, Ashton, Potter County 27-04.00

Boys Discus Throw

12 Larson, Ashton, Potter County 70-02

Boys – Team Rankings

1) Ipswich 131.50; 2) Mobridge-Pollock 122; 3) Warner 113.50; 4) Frederick Area 81.50; 5) Timber Lake 57.50; 6) Langford Area 37; 7) Edmunds Central 34; 8) Potter County 24; 9) Leola 22

Combined Team Scores

1) Mobridge-Pollock 273; 2) Ipswich 272.50; 3) Warner 191.50; 4) Timber Lake 186.50; 5) Frederick Area 122.50; 6) Potter County 69; 7) Edmunds Central 65; 8) Langford Area 49; 9) Leola 25

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *