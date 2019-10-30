Results of State Track Meet

Potter county girls finished 14th at the State B cross country meet held in Huron on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Seventh grader Rayel Persoon led the Potter county pack coming in 29th place in the state.

Following are the results from State. You can meet the cross country team on page 16.

Girls 5k Run CC Class B

29 Rayel Persoon, Potter County, 21:46.63; 66 Emilie Larson, Potter County, 22:39.37; 79 Tori Crook, Potter County, 23:05.29; 104 Kimberly Hageman, Potter County, 24:06.80

Girls Team Results

1 Dakota Hills, 32, 1:02:51.35; 2 Wall, 34, 1:03:35.53; 3 Burke, 49, 1:04:12.43; 4 Hanson, 49, 1:04:30.82; 5 Newell, 50, 1:04:36.27; 6 Ipswich, 57, 1:04:29.21; 7 James Valley Christian, 65, 1:05:20.99; 8 Great Plains Lutheran, 66, 1:05:18.89; 9 Kimball/White Lake, 72, 1:06:01.12; 10 Philip, 87, 1:06:10.43; 11 Estelline/Hendricks, 100, 1:06:53.71; 12 Platte-Geddes, 101, 1:06:32.17; 13 Howard, 115, 1:07:07.98; 14 Potter County, 119, 1:07:31.29; 15 Faulkton Area, 135, 1:08:11.99; 16 Colman-Egan, 146, 1:09:27.04; 17 DeSmet, 157, 1:09:05.26; 18 Sully Buttes, 181, 1:11:28.11

Boys 5k Run CC Class B

66 Ethan Pitlick, Potter County, 19:33.75