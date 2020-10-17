April 11, 1928 - Oct. 4, 2020

Reuben R. Reuer, 92, of Hoven, SD died Oct. 4, 2020.

He was born to Margaret (Lutz) Reuer and George Reuer on April 11, 1928. Reuben attended Sunnyside Country School and when he was 14, his father died and Reuben left Hoven High School to help run the family farm.

He entered the US Army and served during the Korean War. Following the war, he returned to Lowry and married Rose Marie Rausch.

He is survived by his wife, Rose Marie, their children: Roxanne and Mark Weber, Gary and Vonnie Reuer, Marty Reuer, Terry and Joey Reuer, Lexie and Daniel Vogel, and Lisa and Houma Maka; grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Reuben was preceded in death by his parents, his son Marty, granddaughter McKayla, and brothers, Erwin and Calvin (Elmer).

Mass of Christian Burial was held Oct. 12 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Hoven, with Father Darin Schmidt and Father Brian Simon, concelebrating. Interment, with military rites by the John J. Peters American Legion Post No. 159, Hoven, SD followed at the Church Cemetery.

The Reuer family prefers memorials to St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Foundation, Box 91, Hoven, SD 57450.

Services are in care of Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle.