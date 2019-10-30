Richard Earl Beranek

Former Potter County News manager Richard “Dick” Earl Beranek died Oct. 15 at in Fargo, ND.

He was born on Nov. 12, 1934, in Watauga, SD, to Thomas and Ellen Beranek. He graduated from McIntosh, SD in 1952. He received a degree in Printing and Rural Journalism from SDSU in 1957, then entered the US Army, serving in the Special Warfare Center at Fort Bragg, N.C.

On May 13, 1967, he married Marlene Brown in Staples, Minn. He became Associate Director of Administrative Services at Northern State College. He then worked as city editor of the Devils Lake Daily Journal and was later named managing editor, a position he held until going to Gettysburg, SD, in the fall of 1976. There, he was manager of three weekly newspapers: the Potter County News in Gettysburg, the West River Progress in Dupree, and the Eagle Butte News until the spring of 1977. He was then a copy editor at The Forum in Fargo, then worked at Kaye’s Printing in Fargo. Since 1997, he was a seasonal employee of Interstate Seeds in West Fargo and worked in the sunflower research department there until 2006.

He is past president of the North Dakota Chapter of Sigma Delta Chi (the society of Professional Journalists), was president of the Associated Press Association in North Dakota and he also served on the board of directors of the North Dakota Press Association. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Fargo.

Dick is survived by his wife, sister, Cathy (Vince) Jungwirth, Athol, SD. He is preceded in death by his parents, brother Ed, and sister Mary.

Funeral services were held Oct. 21 at Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home, Fargo. Burial was in Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD. Hanson-Runsvold Funeral Home of Fargo was in charge of arrangements.