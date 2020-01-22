Richard Lewis Klein, 88, of Sheboygan Falls, WI died Jan. 9, 2020.

Richard was born on May 22, 1931, in Gettysburg, SD, to V. L. (Pete) and Naomi (Spain) Klein. He was a 1948 graduate of Gettysburg High School. He served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War. He graduated in 1958 from Northern University in Aberdeen, SD.

On August 4, 1956, Richard married Jalois Mae Janisch in Aberdeen, SD.

Richard was the Vice President of the US Bank.

He was an active member of his church, Elks and Lions Clubs.

Richard is survived by his wife, Jalois Mae Klein; sons Scott Richard Klein of Lawton, OK, Steven (Luann) Klein of Oshkosh, WI; daughters Sandra (Richard) Brisson of Plymouth, WI, Susan (Wally) Kahler of Mandan, ND; six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Josephine Clark; and brother, Burton Klein.

A Memorial Mass was held Jan. 20 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name for the Lions Club of Virginia, MN, or the Sharon S. Richardson Community Hospice.

The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls is in charge of arrangements.