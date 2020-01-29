Richard Kosters

Richard Eugene Kosters, 80, of Kingman, Arizona died Jan. 21, 2020 at Kingman Memorial Hospital.

Richard was born on April 30, 1939 at Java, SD to Garret and Anna (Raba) Kosters. He graduated from Hoven High School in 1957, and from South Dakota State College in 1961. He then moved to California and worked at Rocketdyne, Division of North American Aviation as an instrumentation engineer in test departments for many of the engines used for the Apollo Moon Landing, the satellite launches, and the space shuttle vehicle.

On Dec. 1, 2005 he married Deanne Murphy.

Richard is survived by brothers Ronald of Gettysburg, SD, Robert (Evelyn) of Oklahoma City, OK, Allen (Doris) of Hastings, NE, sisters Vivian (Sherman) Monroe of Fort Pierre, SD, Maxine (Wayne) Geason, Judy (Gerald) Lippelt both of Kingman, AZ and Linda (Roger) Hirsch of Selby, SD.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Merle, and infant sisters Joyce and Mary.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church on Feb. 29 in Kingman, AZ. Burial will be in Selby Memorial Gardens at Selby, SD in June.