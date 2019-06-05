Boston Brown (Reece and Joey) was right on target to dunk Shi Haupert, who was one of the volunteers at the dunk tank during the carnival fundraiser for Charlie Wolfe. A large crowd came out on a beautiful Saturday afternoon on June 1 to have some fun while raising funds for the 14 year old son of Shanya Goebel, who is in Sioux Falls recovering from a vehicle accident. The carnival in the Gettysburg city park raised over $6,000 to help with expenses for the family. Haupert, who is a member of both the Gettysburg Police Department and Volunteer Fire Department, plugged her nose as she readied herself for a drop in the bucket. She spent a fair amount of time getting dunked, since Chief of Police Dave Mogard purchased a string of tickets to help the cause and encourage young throwers to try their skills at the dunk tank.